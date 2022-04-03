Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|18
|13
|4
|1
|46
|10
|36
|43
|2
|Chelsea Women
|17
|13
|2
|2
|47
|7
|40
|41
|3
|Man Utd Women
|19
|10
|6
|3
|39
|18
|21
|36
|4
|Man City Women
|18
|11
|2
|5
|39
|20
|19
|35
|5
|Tottenham Women
|16
|8
|4
|4
|19
|12
|7
|28
|6
|Brighton Women
|19
|8
|2
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|26
|7
|West Ham Women
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|24
|8
|Reading Women
|18
|7
|3
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|24
|9
|Everton Women
|19
|5
|3
|11
|15
|35
|-20
|18
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|18
|5
|2
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|17
|11
|Leicester City Women
|19
|4
|0
|15
|14
|44
|-30
|12
|12
|B'ham City Women
|18
|1
|2
|15
|11
|43
|-32
|5
