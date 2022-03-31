West Ham United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham manager David Moyes was in charge of Everton for 427 Premier League matches between 2002 and 2013

TEAM NEWS

West Ham United's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is expected to miss a fifth game due to a fractured bone in his foot, but he could return to face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna remain out.

Everton midfielder Allan serves the second game of a three-match ban, while Yerry Mina is still unavailable.

Donny van de Beek should return from illness but Andros Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

My feeling is there may well be three worse teams than Everton who will go down instead of them. That is the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone at the moment anyway.

Defensively, they just aren't good enough. Individually and collectively, they make too many mistakes and if you can't defend in the Premier League then you have got no chance, particularly away from home.

West Ham, in contrast, are solid even when they don't play particularly well. They lost at Tottenham last time out, but that game was only a couple of days after they had got past Sevilla in the Europa League, which was brilliant for them.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 campaign.

Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8, D4), a 3-1 defeat in May 2018.

The Toffees have won a club record 12 Premier League away matches at West Ham.

Each of the past three Premier League meetings have ended in a 1-0 victory for the away team.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost twice in three league games, as many as they had in their previous nine.

They are just one short of matching their final tally of 11 Premier League defeats last season.

However, the Hammers can earn three consecutive league wins at home for the first time in more than a year.

They have scored 49 goals in their 30 Premier League fixtures this season, their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1984.

They can score 50 or more goals in consecutive top-flight seasons for the first time since doing so in six straight campaigns between 1981 and 1987.

West Ham have won a league-high 13 points from losing positions this season, including an unrivalled four wins after going behind.

Andriy Yarmolenko has scored two goals in his last three games for West Ham in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 38 appearances.

Everton

Everton can lose more than 16 Premier League games in a season for the first time since 2003-04, when they finished six points above the relegation zone in 17th.

A 1-0 home defeat against West Ham on 17 October was the start of a current run of 15 losses in 20 league matches.

They have the division's worst away record, earning just six points. They are winless in 11 league games on the road (D2, L9), their worst run since a 16-match streak without victory in 2017.

Everton have lost all four away Premier League games under manager Frank Lampard by an aggregate score of 14-1.

The Toffees can remain winless in 12 consecutive Premier League away matches within a single campaign for just the second time, after 2001-02.

Everton could lose six games in a row in all competitions for the first time in four years.

They have lost eight of their past nine Premier League matches played on a Sunday, drawing the other.

They have failed to score in the opening half in 11 of the past 13 league fixtures.

Lampard scored the winning goal for Chelsea to defeat David Moyes' Everton 2-1 at Wembley in the 2008-09 FA Cup final.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in all seven Premier League appearances in 2022.

