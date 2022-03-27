Last updated on .From the section Irish

The IFA ruled that Crowe hadn't served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the club's reserves.

Glentoran have approached the Irish FA about replaying their Irish Cup quarter-final with Newry City after being expelled from the competition.

The Glens beat Newry 1-0 but fielded Joe Crowe, who was deemed ineligible.

Glentoran's appeal against their expulsion will take place on Thursday.

The IFA has not officially commented but BBC Sport understands the Oval club have offered to replay the match instead of going through an appeals or any potential legal action.

Glentoran have been contacted for comment.

In the days after their 1-0 quarter-final win over Newry and after it emerged that Crowe may have been ineligible, Glens manager Mick McDermott claimed that the online Comet system used for registering players and listing players for each match is "not fit for purpose".

He said that the online application process should have made he and his staff aware before the quarter final that Crowe was suspended, but that it did not.

Furthermore, he said that Crowe was still deemed eligible by Comet for a league game at the Oval, although he was not selected.

The IFA ruled that Crowe had not served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the club's reserves.

Glentoran's appeal means the date for the Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Newry has been pushed back by 11 days to the provisional date of Wednesday 13 April.

An Irish FA statement said that it had taken the decision to expel the Glens "following a protest by Newry City".