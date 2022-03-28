Steven Davis' goal against Luxembourg on Friday moved him into joint-third of Northern Ireland's record goalscorers with 13 goals

Steven Davis says he wants to see a bright future for Northern Ireland as manager Ian Baraclough continues to integrate young talent.

In the most recent NI squad 12 players are aged 25 or under for friendlies against Lithuania and Hungary.

Davis understands the role himself and other senior players play in helping the integration of the new crop into the environment.

"Of course, there is a role to play there," he said.

"The beauty of this Northern Ireland squad is that everybody gets on, so it is a relatively easy squad to come into."

Paddy Lane and Trai Hume were handed their maiden senior call-ups for March's friendlies with Luxembourg, who NI beat 3-1 on Friday, and Hungary, who visit Windsor Park on Tuesday.

"Although there is an understanding that it can be done for some of the younger ones. It is always good when there is a few of them together as it makes that transition a little bit easier," added Davis, who has won a record 133 caps for his country.

"I think it is a very good week for them and as young players they always bring energy to training and the group which is always a positive as well. I think the experience will do them well moving forward."

Davis is happy with the reward these players are getting through good performances for their clubs.

He said: "It is always a good time for young talent to come through and we want to always see that progression. I think the manager has been clear in that to give younger players an opportunity if they are doing well.

"It is great to see that transition and we want a bright future for the country. Hopefully they can continue their development and keep progressing."

'It's not always about throwing them straight in'

Baraclough has learnt a lot more about the new talent over this current international window through having them in the environment.

"They are itching to get some game time, so when they come into camp it is not always about throwing them straight in," Baraclough.

"Sometimes for one or two of them it is about being around the squad and getting experience of 10 days with a group of people they are not used to being with.

"They may be a bit unsure of whether to sit next to someone at the dinner table even it can have that effect. I want them to feel comfortable and have that feeling that I am here for a reason."

Baraclough for the upcoming game against Hungary on Tuesday may well look at a few new players.

He said: "There is no guarantee that they get a start, but I would like to have a look at one or two if the chance arises.

"We are developing for a Nations League campaign, and we are making sure that the players over the past 18 months have been getting some game time to give them that experience."