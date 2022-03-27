Cardiff Met beat Cardiff City to win Genero Adran Trophy
Cardiff Met won the Genero Adran Trophy with a narrow 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Dragon Park in Newport.
Emily Allen scored the only goal to secure Met's victory with four minutes remaining.
Cardiff City were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty when Thija Richardson brought down Amy Williams.
But Annabel Sweeney saved Phoebe Poole's penalty to seal victory for Cardiff Met.