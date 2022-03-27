Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met players celebrate their Genero Adran Trophy win over Cardiff City

Cardiff Met won the Genero Adran Trophy with a narrow 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Dragon Park in Newport.

Emily Allen scored the only goal to secure Met's victory with four minutes remaining.

Cardiff City were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty when Thija Richardson brought down Amy Williams.

But Annabel Sweeney saved Phoebe Poole's penalty to seal victory for Cardiff Met.