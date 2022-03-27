Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ben Davies left Swansea City for Spurs in the summer of 2014

Men's international friendly: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app, plus live text commentary online.

Defender Ben Davies will miss Wales' friendly against Czech Republic on Tuesday in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old has left Robert Page's squad and returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has given no reason for Davies' departure following the World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria.

He played the full 90 minutes of that 2-1 win on Thursday.

The FAW has already announced funds from the game against the Czechs will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Because of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's semi-final play-off against Scotland has been postponed until June.

Wales will meet the winner of that encounter, with a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup at stake.