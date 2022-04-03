Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira won three league titles with Arsenal and captained the 2003-04 team that went unbeaten for the entire league season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace could be without Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha, who have been nursing respective foot and hamstring injuries.

The Eagles will also monitor the fitness of James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to miss a second match due to an injury in his oblique muscle.

Bukayo Saka has returned to training after withdrawing from England duty through illness and is set to play.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has not featured for 10 weeks because of a calf issue, is back in contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have found a bit of steel that has got them through some tight games, especially away from home, and they will need more of the same here because Crystal Palace are playing well at the moment.

I love the way the Eagles play under Vieira - they are very structured, but in a fluid way, and their attacks come from either side with lots of width.

They will cause the Gunners lots of problems but Mikel Arteta's side are dangerous too. This should be a really good game and a very close one as well.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (D5, L3).

The Eagles have triumphed in only four of the 43 league encounters overall.

Arsenal's only defeat in 16 league meetings at Palace came in a Monday night game in April 2017.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their five Premier League home games in 2022, while in the FA Cup the Eagles have triumphed in all three at Selhurst Park by an aggregate score of 8-1.

They have lost only one of their past 10 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 Premier League home defeat against Chelsea on 19 February.

Palace have won just one of their past 15 top-flight fixtures on a Monday, a 2-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in February 2021.

The Eagles have drawn all three Monday games this season, including a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture against Arsenal in October.

They have won just one of their last 17 Premier League London derby matches, beating Tottenham 3-0 in September.

Palace can record wins over Arsenal and Spurs within the same league campaign for the first time.

The Eagles have scored 39 Premier League goals this season, only two short of their final total in 2020-21.

Michael Olise has provided eight assists for Crystal Palace this season. Since their return to the Premier League in 2013, only Wilfried Zaha has provided more in a single campaign (nine in 2016-17).

Arsenal

Arsenal have won each of their last five Premier League away games. It is their longest sequence of victories on the road in the same campaign since a run of eight matches between January and May 2002.

The Gunners are one short of becoming the third club to record 250 Premier League away victories, after Manchester United (301) and Chelsea (262).

They are only one victory away from matching their overall tally of 18 league wins last season.

The Gunners could lose successive Monday league matches for the first time in 12 years following their defeat at Everton in December.

They can win three consecutive Premier League London derbies for the first time since March 2015.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are Arsenal's leading league scorers with nine goals each. Nicolas Anelka, with 17 in 1998-99, is the only player aged 21 or under to reach double figures in Premier League goals for the club in a single campaign.

