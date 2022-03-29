Wales U21 1-1 Bulgaria U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Samuel Pearson's was Wales' 13th in this qualifying campaign

Wales' hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 2023 Euros are over after a battling draw against Bulgaria at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Vladimir Nikolov broke the deadlock after a goalless opening period, beating home goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from close range.

Samuel Pearson equalised soon after with a low, angled strike.

But their four previous defeats, plus this third draw has ended the hopes for Paul Bodin's side.

Wales' hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Bulgaria and Romania next year were already hanging by a thread with Group E leaders Switzerland unassailable and Netherlands on the brink of securing second place.