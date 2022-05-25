Premier League 2021-22: Who has been your club's player of the season?
Another brilliant Premier League season has come to an end, with twists and turns - and agony and ecstasy - right until the final day.
Now's your chance to cast your vote for your club's top performer, from a shortlist of between three and five candidates selected by a BBC journalist.
Just scroll to your team and make your choice!
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Please note: Liverpool's vote will not run until after their Champions League final against Real Madrid, which takes place on Saturday, 28 May
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
