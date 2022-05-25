Close menu

Premier League 2021-22: Who has been your club's player of the season?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

An image of the Premier League trophy with the text "Your player of the season"

Another brilliant Premier League season has come to an end, with twists and turns - and agony and ecstasy - right until the final day.

Now's your chance to cast your vote for your club's top performer, from a shortlist of between three and five candidates selected by a BBC journalist.

Just scroll to your team and make your choice!

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard
Candidates selected by George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho
Candidates selected by Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Brentford

Christian Eriksen, Ivan Toney, David Raya, Ethan Pinnock and Rico Henry
Candidates selected by Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Brighton & Hove Albion

Mark Cucurella, Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma & Leandro Trossard
Candidates selected by Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Burnley

Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Maxwel Cornet, Josh Brownhill
Candidates selected by Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Chelsea

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Thiaho Silva
Candidates selected by John Southall, BBC Radio 5 Live

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Joachim Andersen
Candidates selected by Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Everton

Jordan Pickford, Anthony Gordon, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi
Candidates selected by Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Leeds United

Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, Ilan Meslier and Joe Gelhardt
Candidates selected by Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leicester City

James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Amartey
Candidates selected by Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Liverpool

Please note: Liverpool's vote will not run until after their Champions League final against Real Madrid, which takes place on Saturday, 28 May

Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo
Candidates selected by Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Fred and Hannibal
Candidates selected by Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Newcastle United

Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin
Candidates selected by Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Norwich City

Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley. Brandon Williams and Sam Byram
Candidates selected by Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Southampton

James Ward-Prowse, Fraser Forster, Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters
Candidates selected by Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Romero, Eric Dier, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane
Candidates selected by George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Watford

Hassane Kamara, Moussa Sissoko, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Cucho Hernandez
Candidates selected by Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals
Candidates selected by Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa, Ruben Neves, Max Killman and Joao Moutinho
Candidates selected by Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

