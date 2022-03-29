Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland boosted their hopes of qualifying for next year's European Under-21 Championship with a vital 2-0 win over Sweden in Boras.

Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney struck the opener after 12 minutes, while Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher produced a commanding display to keep the Swedes at bay.

Sweden were denied a late penalty before Tyreik Wright scored the second.

The result moves the Republic to within a point of second-placed Sweden.

However, the Irish have a game in hand as the campaign is put to bed until June.

Italy are top of the table on 17 points, three ahead of Sweden and four clear of the Republic, after securing a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Jim Crawford's side had reason to be confident after beating Sweden in Dublin in November, and while they were given an early warning of the home side's threat when Maher denied striker Amin Sarr, Tierney's goal swung the game in the Republic's favour.

Tierney reacted quickest after Sweden failed to clear a Gavin Kilkenny cross from the right, drilling a low right-footed shot past Samuel Brolin.

Sweden were without Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, who was called up to the senior side, but they still looked dangerous at times with Maher forced to make a smart save from Armin Gigovic on 28.

The hosts were consistently repelled by an organised Irish defence, but there was controversy with 10 minutes left when Republic defender Joel Bagan looked to have fouled substitute Isak Jansson inside the box.

Referee Vitor Ferreira, however, waved the Swedish appeals away and the home side's frustration was compounded when substitute Wright slotted home at the second time of asking after Brolin stopped the initial effort as the Republic kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euros for the first time.