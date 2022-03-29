Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Sweden U21Sweden U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U212

Republic boost Euro Under-21 qualifying hopes with 2-0 win in Sweden

Ross Tierney
Ross Tierney set the Republic on their way with a well-taken goal after 12 minutes

The Republic of Ireland boosted their hopes of qualifying for next year's European Under-21 Championship with a vital 2-0 win over Sweden in Boras.

Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney struck the opener after 12 minutes, while Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher produced a commanding display to keep the Swedes at bay.

Sweden were denied a late penalty before Tyreik Wright scored the second.

The result moves the Republic to within a point of second-placed Sweden.

However, the Irish have a game in hand as the campaign is put to bed until June.

Italy are top of the table on 17 points, three ahead of Sweden and four clear of the Republic, after securing a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Jim Crawford's side had reason to be confident after beating Sweden in Dublin in November, and while they were given an early warning of the home side's threat when Maher denied striker Amin Sarr, Tierney's goal swung the game in the Republic's favour.

Tierney reacted quickest after Sweden failed to clear a Gavin Kilkenny cross from the right, drilling a low right-footed shot past Samuel Brolin.

Sweden were without Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, who was called up to the senior side, but they still looked dangerous at times with Maher forced to make a smart save from Armin Gigovic on 28.

The hosts were consistently repelled by an organised Irish defence, but there was controversy with 10 minutes left when Republic defender Joel Bagan looked to have fouled substitute Isak Jansson inside the box.

Referee Vitor Ferreira, however, waved the Swedish appeals away and the home side's frustration was compounded when substitute Wright slotted home at the second time of asking after Brolin stopped the initial effort as the Republic kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euros for the first time.

Line-ups

Sweden U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brolin
  • 2HolmBooked at 90mins
  • 3Ousou
  • 4Tolinsson
  • 5KahlBooked at 8mins
  • 7Wålemark
  • 6HusseinSubstituted forGustafssonat 50'minutes
  • 8GigovicSubstituted forJanssonat 67'minutes
  • 11AbrahamBooked at 30minsSubstituted forOndrejkaat 67'minutes
  • 10Finndell
  • 9Sarr

Substitutes

  • 12Dovin
  • 13Eriksson
  • 14Eile
  • 15Svensson
  • 16Gustafsson
  • 17Ondrejka
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Al Hajj
  • 20Bardghji

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MaherBooked at 88mins
  • 5McEntee
  • 13O'Brien
  • 4McGuinness
  • 3Bagan
  • 6Coventry
  • 2O'Connor
  • 7KilkennyBooked at 78mins
  • 17Tierney
  • 11OdubekoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKayodeat 70'minutes
  • 14O'NeillSubstituted forWrightat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Devoy
  • 9Kayode
  • 10Phillips
  • 12Whelan
  • 15Lyons
  • 16McNicholas
  • 18Wright
  • 19Burns
  • 20Redmond
Referee:
Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2.

  3. Booking

    Emil Holm (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 2. Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Brian Philip Maher (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Gavin Kilkenny (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Joshua Kayode replaces Ademipo Odubeko.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Jacob Ondrejka replaces Paulos Abraham.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Isak Jansson replaces Armin Gigovic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Tyreik Wright replaces Oliver O'Neill.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Carl Gustafsson replaces Bilal Hussein.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  14. Booking

    Ademipo Odubeko (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Paulos Abraham (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Ross Tierney (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Booking

    Eric Kahl (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th March 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2186111971219
2Austria U21951320101016
3Norway U2175021981115
4Finland U217412129313
5Azerbaijan U217115619-134
6Estonia U218008023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2187012681821
2Israel U218512179816
3Poland U2184312071315
4Hungary U2183231413111
5Latvia U217106417-133
6San Marino U217007027-270

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012862221
2Football Union of Russia U2165011541115
3Slovakia U2184041512312
4Malta U217205821-136
5Lithuania U218206624-186
6Northern Ireland U217205712-56

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2176102512419
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2172328629
4Belarus U21730412759
5Cyprus U21722313948
6Liechtenstein U218008045-450

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2186202031720
2Netherlands U2174302031715
3Moldova U21832368-211
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U217520113817
2Sweden U2184221871114
3R. of Ireland U21741295413
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U219324913-411
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U217016217-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2186111541119
2England U215410124813
3Slovenia U21824276110
4Albania U217304810-29
5Kosovo U21722347-38
6Andorra U217007116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2176102212119
2Ukraine U21641178-113
3Serbia U21832398111
4Faroe Islands U21823357-29
5North Macedonia U218134510-56
6Armenia U217106519-143

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2166001311218
2Denmark U2143014229
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21612359-45
5Kazakhstan U216015411-71
