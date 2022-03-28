Last updated on .From the section National League

Darren Sarll was previously in charge of Stevenage before joining Yeovil in June 2019

Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll has resigned after accepting the vacancy at fellow National League club Woking.

Sarll, 39, was appointed Glovers boss in June 2019 on a three-year contract and departs after three successive league wins.

He joins Woking on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Cards, who are 15th in the table and five points behind Yeovil, have been without a manager since sacking Alan Dowson earlier this month.

Caretaker manager Ian Dyer will resume his duties as assistant manager under Sarll while Charlie Lee will take interim charge of Yeovil for "the foreseeable future", a club statement confirmed.