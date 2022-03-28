Exeter City have lost just once in the league since New Year's Day

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his players need to "enjoy the ride" as they aim for automatic promotion.

The Grecians are second in League Two and five points clear of fourth place after a 2-1 win over Stevenage.

Exeter have lost play-off finals in three of the past five seasons.

"Why can't we get excited? Let's not be doom and gloom about it, let's say we're in a positive position, we're trying to stay positive about it and let's look forward to it," he said.

"There's no pressure. The pressure's on Stevenage and Barrow and teams at the bottom of the table - that's team's livelihoods and teams going out of the league.

"We've just got to enjoy it, enjoy the ride. Some players might never get this opportunity again."

Taylor's side are unbeaten in their last six games - winning four - as they head the list of sides chasing down leaders Forest Green Rovers, who are four points clear of Exeter with a game in hand.

But Taylor, who led City to the League Two play-off final in 2020 in his second season as a manager, says his side's commitment has impressed him:

"I can't fault this group of players. If we fall short, we fall short. We are trying the right way and if you see some of the young players breaking through - even Josh Key at the end he's almost on the floor because he's so tired before he's had a shot.

"It's just fantastic to see what this group mean to the fans and how they've worked together.

"If we're going to have any strength moving forward, it's the collective of what we are as a team."