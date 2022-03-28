Steven Schumacher has won 13 and lost 7 of his 22 games in charge at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his side will reflect after their "brilliant" six-game winning run ended at Ipswich Town.

Argyle remain fourth in League One with a seven-point buffer to seventh place after the 1-0 loss at Portman Road.

"It's no disgrace to come away from Ipswich and lose 1-0, especially if you put the effort in that we have done and worked as hard as we have," he said.

"To take 18 points out of 21 points in March is a brilliant achievement."

Schumacher, who is waiting on news about 19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie after he suffered a thigh injury in the defeat, says his side need to ensure they review Saturday's game ahead of the final six matches of the season.

The Pilgrims still have to face five sides in the top eight in League One in their run-in as they aim for a play-off place.

"We have to learn from it. We have to go away and understand that when you play against these best sides in the division you have to be at it in all areas of the pitch," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We weren't quite at it going forwards and that was probably the difference.

"We'll move on, go home, analyse it and recover. Most importantly we'll give the lads a little bit of time to get some energy back in their legs and go again next week."