Raith Rovers beat Queen of the South in a thrilling SPFL Trust Trophy final to claim the trophy for a third time.
Reghan Tumilty's whipped cross was met by Matej Poplatnik, who bulleted his header into the net for the opener.
Ally Roy equalised on the stroke of half-time for Queens after the woodwork was hit twice in a goalmouth scramble.
However, Raith went ahead with another thumping Poplatnik header, before he and Sean Mackie combined to set up Ethan Ross for a composed finish.
The Fife side were declared joint winners of this competition when it was last played in the 2019/20 season, after the final was postponed due the pandemic, and beat Rangers in the 2013/14 final.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn on BBC Alba: "It feels fantastic for everyone at the club. Jamie MacDonald did well to make a few good saves in the first half and we rode our luck a bit but I thought we were worthy winners in the end."There are only so many trophies you can win and realistically this is a big one for us so I'm delighted for all the fans here today and all those who couldn't be here. I'm absolutely delighted."
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2TumiltyBooked at 44mins
- 4Musonda
- 3DickSubstituted forMcKayat 83'minutes
- 21Mackie
- 7Connolly
- 16Stanton
- 8Matthews
- 22RossSubstituted forArnottat 87'minutes
- 99PoplatnikBooked at 71mins
- 18VarianBooked at 55minsSubstituted forZanattaat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Berra
- 10Vaughan
- 11Zanatta
- 13Spencer
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 29Young
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 3Cooper
- 16East
- 2O'Connor
- 33Gibson
- 8Todd
- 6Cochrane
- 15McGrory
- 10ConnellySubstituted forMcKechnieat 81'minutes
- 9Roy
- 7PatonSubstituted forSoares Juniorat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Debayo
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 4,452
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6