Ethan Ross' composed finished sealed Raith Rovers' victory

Raith Rovers beat Queen of the South in a thrilling SPFL Trust Trophy final to claim the trophy for a third time.

Reghan Tumilty's whipped cross was met by Matej Poplatnik, who bulleted his header into the net for the opener.

Ally Roy equalised on the stroke of half-time for Queens after the woodwork was hit twice in a goalmouth scramble.

However, Raith went ahead with another thumping Poplatnik header, before he and Sean Mackie combined to set up Ethan Ross for a composed finish.

The Fife side were declared joint winners of this competition when it was last played in the 2019/20 season, after the final was postponed due the pandemic, and beat Rangers in the 2013/14 final.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn on BBC Alba: "It feels fantastic for everyone at the club. Jamie MacDonald did well to make a few good saves in the first half and we rode our luck a bit but I thought we were worthy winners in the end."There are only so many trophies you can win and realistically this is a big one for us so I'm delighted for all the fans here today and all those who couldn't be here. I'm absolutely delighted."