Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Final
Raith RoversRaith Rovers3Queen of SthQueen of the South1

SPFL Trust Trophy final: Raith Rovers 3-1 Queen of the South

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Ethan Ross' composed finished sealed Raith Rovers' victory
Ethan Ross' composed finished sealed Raith Rovers' victory

Raith Rovers beat Queen of the South in a thrilling SPFL Trust Trophy final to claim the trophy for a third time.

Reghan Tumilty's whipped cross was met by Matej Poplatnik, who bulleted his header into the net for the opener.

Ally Roy equalised on the stroke of half-time for Queens after the woodwork was hit twice in a goalmouth scramble.

However, Raith went ahead with another thumping Poplatnik header, before he and Sean Mackie combined to set up Ethan Ross for a composed finish.

The Fife side were declared joint winners of this competition when it was last played in the 2019/20 season, after the final was postponed due the pandemic, and beat Rangers in the 2013/14 final.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn on BBC Alba: "It feels fantastic for everyone at the club. Jamie MacDonald did well to make a few good saves in the first half and we rode our luck a bit but I thought we were worthy winners in the end."There are only so many trophies you can win and realistically this is a big one for us so I'm delighted for all the fans here today and all those who couldn't be here. I'm absolutely delighted."

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2TumiltyBooked at 44mins
  • 4Musonda
  • 3DickSubstituted forMcKayat 83'minutes
  • 21Mackie
  • 7Connolly
  • 16Stanton
  • 8Matthews
  • 22RossSubstituted forArnottat 87'minutes
  • 99PoplatnikBooked at 71mins
  • 18VarianBooked at 55minsSubstituted forZanattaat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Berra
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Zanatta
  • 13Spencer
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 29Young

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 3Cooper
  • 16East
  • 2O'Connor
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Todd
  • 6Cochrane
  • 15McGrory
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forMcKechnieat 81'minutes
  • 9Roy
  • 7PatonSubstituted forSoares Juniorat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Debayo
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
4,452

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport