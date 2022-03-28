Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Tristan Nydam made his league debut for Ipswich in a 2-1 Championship win at Barnsley in August 2017

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam hopes to see one of his ex-academy team-mates reach the Premier League after retiring at the age of 22.

A serious ankle injury has ended the career of Nydam, who came through the academy with Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Luke Woolfenden and others.

He was given his senior debut by Mick McCarthy in 2017.

"It would be the best feeling - I grew up with these boys, playing with them," Nydam told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Downes now plays for Swansea and has made 33 appearances this season, while Dozzell is also in the Championship at QPR.

"I speak to Flynn almost every week, Andre I hear from occasionally, Wolfie I saw last week because I went into the club. I still do speak to a lot of the boys," Nydam added.

"From what Swansea fans have been saying, Flynn has been incredible (this season), I've watched a few of their games.

"Hopefully, he ends up in the Premier League, hopefully he plays for England. I only wish the best for all of them."

Nydam made 20 appearances for Ipswich in 2017-18, 18 of them in the Championship.

The following season he spent time on loan with Scottish club Hearts but broke an ankle and damaged ligaments in a pre-season game in the summer of 2019.

His only appearance since then was as a substitute for Ipswich in a 0-0 draw with MK Dons in April 2021.

He is now contemplating a switch to coaching or taking a university course.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna also had to retire from playing at the age of 22 and Nydam said: "I spoke to him just before I left. Obviously he told me his story and said if I ever need any help just let him know."

Nydam also played under MK Dons head coach Liam Manning, his assistant Chris Hogg and Kieron Dyer, who recently left his job as Ipswich Under-23 boss, as a youngster.

"I spoke to Hoggy and he said if I ever wanted anything I could go into MK Dons and watch them for a few days - and if Kieron gets a new job, I can probably go and shadow Kieron," he added.

"There are so many good people in and around my life that are only a phone call away. It is handy having those people around."