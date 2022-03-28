Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Robinson had served in various coaching roles at AFC Wimbledon before being given the top job in 2021

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson has left with the League One club winless since early December.

The Dons are in the bottom three, one point from safety, and fell to a fifth consecutive loss at home to Cambridge United on Saturday.

Robinson was appointed in February 2021 after working in various coaching roles at the club since 2004.

Wimbledon have only won six times this season and Robinson leaves having only won 18 of his 70 games in charge.

