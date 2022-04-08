Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 7Paton
  • 15McGrory
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forMcKechnieat 73'minutes
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Roy
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 29Henderson
  • 34Pietsch
  • 49Soares Junior

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 33Hendrie
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forCrawfordat 64'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
  • 9GrahamBooked at 63mins
  • 7TiffoneyBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 10Jakubiak
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 22Crawford
  • 25Alegría
  • 30Stanway
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Euan East (Queen of the South).

  2. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Kieran McKechnie replaces Harry Cochrane.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Calvin McGrory.

  5. Post update

    Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Kyle Turner.

  8. Booking

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brian Graham following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  13. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ally Roy is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Innes Cameron with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186844232160
2Arbroath321414444251956
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle331310104436849
5Raith Rovers32101394042-243
6Hamilton32912113746-939
7Morton32813113542-737
8Ayr32810143246-1434
9Dunfermline32614123347-1432
10Queen of Sth3268183046-1626
View full Scottish Championship table

