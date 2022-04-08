Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Foul by Euan East (Queen of the South).
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 7Paton
- 15McGrory
- 6CochraneSubstituted forMcKechnieat 73'minutes
- 10Connelly
- 9Roy
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 29Henderson
- 34Pietsch
- 49Soares Junior
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 6TurnerSubstituted forCrawfordat 64'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 45'minutes
- 9GrahamBooked at 63mins
- 7TiffoneyBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 10Jakubiak
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- 22Crawford
- 25Alegría
- 30Stanway
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kieran McKechnie replaces Harry Cochrane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Calvin McGrory.
Post update
Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Robbie Crawford replaces Kyle Turner.
Booking
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brian Graham following a fast break.
Post update
Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Post update
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Queen of the South. Innes Cameron tries a through ball, but Ally Roy is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Partick Thistle. Brian Graham tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Innes Cameron with a headed pass.
Post update
Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle).