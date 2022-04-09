Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Motherwell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32254371195279
2Rangers32227363273673
3Hearts32159845321354
4Dundee Utd321010122935-640
5Motherwell32109133648-1239
6Hibernian32911123034-438
7Ross County32910134452-837
8Livingston32107153341-837
9Aberdeen3299143841-336
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3279162137-1630
12Dundee3259182755-2824
View full Scottish Premiership table

