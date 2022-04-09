Alloa Athletic v Clyde

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00ClydeClyde
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|32
|19
|10
|3
|64
|30
|34
|67
|2
|Airdrieonians
|32
|19
|7
|6
|57
|32
|25
|64
|3
|Montrose
|32
|14
|13
|5
|47
|27
|20
|55
|4
|Queen's Park
|32
|10
|17
|5
|47
|31
|16
|47
|5
|Falkirk
|32
|11
|7
|14
|44
|49
|-5
|40
|6
|Alloa
|32
|9
|9
|14
|42
|52
|-10
|36
|7
|Clyde
|32
|8
|12
|12
|36
|53
|-17
|36
|8
|Peterhead
|32
|9
|7
|16
|41
|48
|-7
|34
|9
|Dumbarton
|32
|8
|6
|18
|43
|65
|-22
|30
|10
|East Fife
|32
|5
|8
|19
|28
|62
|-34
|23