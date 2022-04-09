Close menu
Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00StranraerStranraer
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00StirlingStirling Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts32227361253673
2Annan Athletic32185959392059
3Forfar321510751321955
4Edinburgh City32129113943-445
5Stenhousemuir32119124042-242
6Stranraer32108144050-1038
7Stirling32107153442-837
8Albion3298153448-1435
9Elgin32810143043-1334
10Cowdenbeath3257202145-2422
