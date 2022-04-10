St Mirren v Rangers

First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Rangers 2.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Lyness
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 13Gogic
- 6PowerBooked at 29mins
- 43Ronan
- 12Henderson
- 9Brophy
- 7Jones
Substitutes
- 5McCarthy
- 10Main
- 16Erhahon
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- 36Thomson
- 39Smith
- 45Gallagher
- 46Gilmartin
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5HelanderSubstituted forKingat 45+1'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 16Ramsey
- 4LundstramSubstituted forDavisat 26'minutes
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 30Sakala
- 25Roofe
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 9Diallo
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 19Sands
- 23Wright
- 26Balogun
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 43King
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Rangers 2. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces Filip Helander because of an injury.
Post update
Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Post update
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alan Power (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Steven Davis replaces John Lundstram because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.