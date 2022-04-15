Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 11Sutherland
- 23McAlear
- 4Welsh
- 17Chalmers
- 9Mckay
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 8Carson
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 14Walsh
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 4McGinn
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 8Alston
- 20Campbell
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 22Naismith
- 24McGowan
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Austin Samuels.
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Stokes.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Stokes tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross following a corner.
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece McAlear (Inverness CT).
Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Mckay with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).