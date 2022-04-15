Close menu
Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 11Sutherland
  • 23McAlear
  • 4Welsh
  • 17Chalmers
  • 9Mckay
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Walsh
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 4McGinn
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 8Alston
  • 20Campbell
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 22Naismith
  • 24McGowan
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Austin Samuels.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Stokes.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Stokes tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

  8. Post update

    Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  17. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Reece McAlear (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Mckay with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock34197846232364
2Arbroath331514445252059
3Inverness CT331312845311451
4Partick Thistle331310104436849
5Raith Rovers331013104043-343
6Morton33913113642-640
7Hamilton33912123747-1039
8Ayr33811143448-1435
9Dunfermline33614133349-1632
10Queen of Sth3268183046-1626
View full Scottish Championship table

