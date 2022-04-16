Arbroath v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|34
|19
|6
|9
|47
|25
|22
|63
|2
|Arbroath
|33
|15
|14
|4
|45
|25
|20
|59
|3
|Inverness CT
|33
|14
|11
|8
|47
|32
|15
|53
|4
|Partick Thistle
|33
|13
|10
|10
|44
|36
|8
|49
|5
|Raith Rovers
|33
|10
|13
|10
|40
|43
|-3
|43
|6
|Morton
|33
|9
|13
|11
|36
|42
|-6
|40
|7
|Hamilton
|33
|9
|12
|12
|37
|47
|-10
|39
|8
|Ayr
|33
|8
|11
|14
|34
|48
|-14
|35
|9
|Dunfermline
|33
|6
|14
|13
|33
|49
|-16
|32
|10
|Queen of Sth
|32
|6
|8
|18
|30
|46
|-16
|26
BBC Sport Scotland looks at what positives and negatives Rangers can take from their Europa League quarter-final first-leg defeat in Braga.
Catch up with all the goals from Saturday and Sunday's SWPL1 matches, including wins for Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers.
Scotland flanker Rachel McLachlan took just 12 months to go from complete beginner to becoming a sure-fire starter for her country.
Kelty Hearts title hero Max Kucheriavyi couldn't wait to share his moment of glory with his family back home in Ukraine.
Eve Muirhead has not decided on her curling future after achieving the "dream" of gold at last month's Winter Olympics.
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
