Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|33
|22
|8
|3
|62
|26
|36
|74
|2
|Annan Athletic
|33
|18
|5
|10
|61
|42
|19
|59
|3
|Forfar
|33
|15
|10
|8
|51
|34
|17
|55
|4
|Edinburgh City
|33
|13
|9
|11
|41
|43
|-2
|48
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|33
|12
|9
|12
|42
|42
|0
|45
|6
|Stranraer
|33
|11
|8
|14
|45
|50
|-5
|41
|7
|Stirling
|33
|10
|8
|15
|35
|43
|-8
|38
|8
|Albion
|33
|9
|8
|16
|34
|53
|-19
|35
|9
|Elgin
|33
|8
|10
|15
|30
|45
|-15
|34
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|33
|6
|7
|20
|24
|47
|-23
|25