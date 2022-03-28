Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians say fans of Cove Rangers were attacked after Saturday's draw between the sides

Scottish League 1 club Airdrieonians say they are "disgusted" at those who attacked fans of Cove Rangers after Saturday's match.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Penny Cars Stadium in Lanarkshire as they vie for promotion to the second tier.

Airdrieonians say an elderly man was one of those attacked external-link , and they are working with police to identify the culprits.

The club also urged other fans who saw what happened to get in touch.