Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Giovana Queiroz is currently on a season-long loan at Levante

Barcelona forward Giovana Queiroz has alleged she was subjected to "abusive behaviour" while at the club.

The 18-year-old Brazil international wrote an open letter to Barca president Joan Laporta in which she claimed she had been subjected to a "humiliating situation" while at the club.

She is currently on loan at Levante.

Queiroz claimed an individual at the club "wanted to destroy my reputation, undermine my self-esteem, and degrade my working conditions".

She said she suffered problems with the club relating to her call-ups to play for the Brazil national team.

"I began to receive different treatment from the club," she wrote external-link . "I received indications that playing for Brazil would not be good for my future with the club. They were cornering me in an abusive way so that I did not play for the Brazilian national team.

"In February 2021, I was illegally confined by the club. They claimed that I had been a close contact of a Covid case.

"After completing my quarantine, I received permission from Fifa to join the Brazil squad in the United States.

"When I returned to the club, a meeting was held with a club director in which I was unfairly accused of breaching protocol and traveling without club authorization.

"From that moment on my life changed forever. I was exposed to humiliating situations for months within the club. It was clear that he wanted to destroy my reputation, undermine my self-esteem, and degrade my working conditions.

"FC Barcelona is not directly responsible for this abuse, but they are responsible for ensuring mental and moral integrity over any type of abuse. The memories, the trauma, and it's effects are likely to last for years, my personal/professional life was deeply affected."

In a statement, Barcelona said: "The allegations of moral abuse, workplace harassment and psychological violence are not true. Giovana was a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case and the club told her she couldn't travel to Orlando in the United States with the Brazilian national team due to Spanish government regulations.

"The player complained to the club's compliance department and to Fifa. FC Barcelona's compliance department and Fifa found that they had both acted properly. The case was closed."