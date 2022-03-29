David Jeffrey joined Ballymena United in 2016

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has signed a contract extension with the Irish Premiership club until 2025.

Former Linfield manager Jeffrey joined Ballymena in 2016.

The 59-year-old has led the Sky Blues to European football and guided the club to their first senior trophy in 30 years in the 2017 League Cup final victory over Carrick Rangers.

Ballymena are in the semi-finals of this year's Irish Cup and were runner's up to Glentoran in 2020.

Jeffrey was appointed a MBE in January for services to football and community relations in Northern Ireland. He is set to retire from his long-term job as a senior social working on Thursday.

"I am absolutely delighted, honoured and privileged to be offered an extension to my existing contract here," said Jeffrey, who won nine Irish Premiership titles with Linfield.

"I have always said from the day and hour that I came, that I want to serve our club for as long as those at the club thought that I could do a job. That hasn't changed. I am here because the club have put their faith in me and I count it as a privilege to serve here.

"Over the six years we have enjoyed great successes and also experiences some challenges, but it is always clear that we work through everything together in a united way."