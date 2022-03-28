Damaris Egurrola joined Lyon in 2021 for a six-figure fee from Everton

Lyon's Damaris Egurrola speaks four languages and could have played for three countries - in the end she chose to represent the Netherlands and is aiming to help them defend their European title this summer.

Egurrola, 22, was born in the United States to a Dutch mother and a Spanish-Basque father.

The midfielder represented Spain at youth level - as well as making a singular appearance for the Basque country - before making her senior debut for La Roja in 2019.

But after years of deliberating and recent conversations with the Netherlands' English coach Mark Parsons, Egurrola decided to switch.

On Tuesday, Egurrola was selected as part of the Dutch squad for their World Cup qualifier against Cyprus and friendly with South Africa next month.

"It's been a long process I think," she tells BBC Sport.

"As the years went by I needed to make a decision. It's special because I had the chance to choose between three nationalities.

"I think everyone can see in the last few years that the Netherlands are one of the best teams in Europe. It is a team with no limits. I think I fit well in it and I'm really happy with the decision.

"As a player and a person I am quite demanding. Every player wants to play in the big tournaments. The Netherlands came to me in a way and were really interested and wanted me - so that's what pushed me to join them.

"My mother is Dutch and I grew up in Holland. We used to travel there every summer so I feel at home there."

Back to where it all began...

Damaris Egurrola made her senior debut for Spain in 2019 but that was her only appearance

Egurrola spent her early years in Florida before moving to her father's homeland in eastern Biscay in Spain's Basque Country.

She would travel to the Netherlands each summer to spend time with her mother's family and it was there that she began playing football.

"I used to play with my cousins a lot and their friends. That's how everything started. We used to just play in the parks in Groningen," she says.

"It's common in the Netherlands to have parks in every neighbourhood. We play our first game [against Cyprus] in Groningen now too so that's really cool. I can hopefully make my debut with all of my family around."

But how did Egurrola choose between world champions the USA, European champions the Netherlands and Spain - favourites to win this summer's Euros?

"I had a few conversations with the [Netherlands] coach. He wanted me there as soon as possible but it's obviously a long process to change nationalities," she says.

"I spoke with my Lyon team-mate Danielle van de Donk to help me get to know the Dutch team and how things work. She gave me an overview. That was really helpful.

"I can't wait to see how they work. It's a really nice country. I have been watching them for the past few years and I really like how they play. With my profile, it suits me well."

'I can't wait to feel the Euros crowds'

Damaris Egurrola played at Wembley in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City while at Everton but it was behind-closed-doors during Covid

Egurrola will join a group of players who are preparing to defend their title at this summer's Euros in England.

And the former Everton midfielder is hoping to play her part - though she admits she has to work on learning Dutch because her time has been spent learning French since making the switch to Lyon from Merseyside.

"This summer is going to be really exciting and having the Euros in England will be really cool," she says.

"I really felt the fans and the support when I was in England. I think it will be great. The England team is great too. I played against a lot of young players who were really good.

"I think it will be an important tournament for them. In the last few years I don't think they have gone beyond the semi-finals but this time I think they will be really difficult to beat."

The tournament is set to have record attendance levels and the crowd at Wembley's final on 31 July could surpass the record for any Euros match for men or women after tickets sold out within an hour.

"I was quite surprised by this news but also not at the same time," Egurrola adds.

"In the few months I was in England I saw how the supporters really do everything and are passionate.

"It's really good for women's football to have already sold out tickets and to have Wembley really full. I didn't have the chance to play with a crowd over there so I can't wait to feel that."