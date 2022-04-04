Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport35254674294579
2Halifax35216853282569
3Wrexham34208665362968
4Solihull Moors351910665392667
5Chesterfield371813662392367
6Notts County361810864422264
7Grimsby361951255352062
8Boreham Wood331610740251558
9Dag & Red351741462451755
10Bromley33159947371054
11Torquay35158125548753
12Yeovil361310133638-249
13Southend36138153851-1347
14Woking37144195151046
15Altrincham36137165456-246
16Barnet35119154561-1642
17Eastleigh36117183856-1840
18Wealdstone35109163955-1639
19Maidenhead United36108183962-2338
20Aldershot3587203360-2731
21King's Lynn3667233566-3125
22Weymouth3557233269-3722
23Dover3516282983-54-3
View full National League table

