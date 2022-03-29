Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Willie Collum will referee Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting of Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will hand out bans to any spectators who enter the pitch in Sunday's game with Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Michael Mols did not expect his former Rangers team-mate and current Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst to become a manager, saying he was the quiet man of the dressing room. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

After Graeme Murty said subbing Andy Halliday before half-time of an Old Firm defeat was his biggest regret as Rangers manager, Halliday reveals he and Murty have spoken since the incident and hints the pair have put it behind them. (Sun) external-link

Rangers trio Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey have missed out on this year's World Cup after Nigeria were eliminated by Ghana. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And Old Firm defenders Filip Helander, of Rangers, and Celtic's Carl Starfelt will also miss out on Qatar following Sweden's play-off loss to Poland. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig will generate a large transfer fee for the club, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus. (Record) external-link

Brighton are the latest English club to show interest in 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson, who has scored 40 goals for Rangers' youth sides this season - and has been linked heavily with Aston Villa. (Express) external-link