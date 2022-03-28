Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nine of the original 12 European Super league clubs - including six Premier League teams - pulled out

The potential for a European Super League no longer exists, according to European Clubs Association (ECA) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The breakaway competition, which saw 12 of Europe's biggest clubs sign up to a new midweek league last April, collapsed within 72 hours after being met with fierce opposition.

But Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are yet to withdraw their support.

"Regarding the non-Super League, it doesn't exist," said Al-Khelaifi.

The ECA chairman, who is also the president of French giants Paris St-Germain, added: "Not the first [version], not the second. Everybody is against it - from the fans, the media, clubs, small and big clubs.

"They [Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid] are three only. The strange thing is, they enjoy playing now in Uefa competition. They're enjoying playing in the best competition.

"I don't think there's a way that they potentially can do something like this [resurrect the Super League] because we are here united."

Those three sides still in favour have taken the matter to the courts.

The case is set to go to the European Court of Justice for a ruling on whether Uefa's control of European football constitutes a monopoly that would make it in breach of competition law.

Al Khelaifi's PSG rejected the opportunity to join the breakaway league last year.

The 48-year-old said the forecasted 39% increase in revenue from Uefa club competition in the post-2024 cycle proved the Super League clubs were "wrong on every single angle".

Revenue from European club competitions between 2024-27 is understood to be $5bn (£3.8bn) per season - an increase from $3.6bn (£2.7bn).