Former Arsenal apprentice Isaac Hayden was omitted from Eddie Howe's 25-man Newcastle squad for the second half of the season because of injury

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been fined £19,000 and given a warning after admitting a Football Association charge of improper conduct.

Hayden was charged after criticising referee David Coote following the defeat at Chelsea on 13 March.

"Some performance against 12 men today," Hayden, 26, posted on Twitter. external-link

An independent regulatory commission hearing deemed the comments in breach of FA Rule E3.1 for attacking the integrity of the match official.

Chelsea won thanks to a late goal from Kai Havertz, who had earlier escaped a red card for an elbow on Dan Burn.

Newcastle were also incensed by Coote's failure to award them a penalty when Jacob Murphy went down in the box.

Hayden did not feature in the match, after having surgery on a knee injury in February.