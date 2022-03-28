Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Bournemouth are well-placed to secure automatic promotion from the Championship this season with 10 games to play

Record-breaking player sales helped Championship promotion contenders Bournemouth record a pre-tax profit of £17m for the year ending June 2021.

The Cherries, who were relegated from the Premier League in July 2020 after the season had resumed, made a pre-tax loss of £60m the previous year.

Nathan Ake, Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson were sold in the summer of 2020 for a combined £79.5m in transfer fees.

The club's turnover was down by £23.7m to £71.7m from the previous year.

Centre-back Ake's move to Manchester City in August 2020 netted Bournemouth a record fee of £41m once add-ons were included. Goalkeeper Ramsdale joined Sheffield United for £18.5m while striker Wilson was signed by Newcastle for £20m in the same close season.

Bournemouth lost in the Championship play-offs to eventual winners Brentford last season as they narrowly failed to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Scott Parker's side are currently second with 10 games to play, six points ahead of third-placed Luton.

More than £50m was cut from Bournemouth's wage bill during the 2020-21 financial year to help reduce losses.

The club also made a successful business interruption insurance claim of £2.5m relating to the Covid pandemic.

Decreased turnover was also put down to factors including the vast majority of games being behind-closed-doors with no ticket sales or hospitality income and catering receipts.