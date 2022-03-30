Sven-Goran Eriksson says it was a privilege to manage England

"I always regret that in 2006 we didn't take a mental [specialist] coach for penalty shootouts."

Sven-Goran Eriksson's tenure as England manager featured two shootout defeats, both at the hands of Portugal. The loss to the Euro 2004 hosts in the quarter-finals was followed by another two years later at the World Cup in Germany.

The 74-year-old Swede, who has managed club and national sides throughout the world, remains bruised by England's inability to win a major tournament during his five-year spell in charge.

Having left Lazio in Serie A to take up the England job in 2001, he qualified for the 2002 World Cup but exited the next three major tournaments at the quarter-final stage.

"In 2006, I told myself: 'if you don't win this, it's finished. You have to win the World Cup or at least reach the final'," he tells the Sacked In The Morning podcast.

"I think the players felt it [too] and they played rather well. But when you come to penalties… and the nerves, we were not good enough to handle it in 2004 or 2006.

"To be knocked out on penalties by Portugal once again was… incredible. I never saw a dressing room that depressed after a game. Because nobody expected it and we felt that we played better than Portugal.

"I thought we were experienced and could handle nerves. The names of the players, the amount of games they had played in, the amount of caps they had. But I was wrong, and we should've done that [taken a penalty shootout coach to Germany]."

England's 'golden generation' missed out on winning a major tournament

'Owen was the Queen's favourite player'

England boasted the so-called "golden generation" during Eriksson's time in charge.

Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes were among the players tipped to win a World Cup or a European Championship - all "good players and good human beings".

"We should've won the World Cup in 2006, because that was more or less the same team we'd had for many years, and the players had a lot of experience of playing in big tournaments," Eriksson says.

"You would think that they could be lazy boys or divas, they don't like to work because they are big names with big egos… but when they come together there were no egos.

"It was a huge pleasure to be their manager and I still have contact with a lot of them, and that's nice."

Away from the pitch, one player within the England squad did catch a very famous eye.

"I was invited to lunch with The Queen with about another 10 people," Eriksson says. "At a certain point, I asked her if she liked football? She said not really.

"I asked her for her favourite player or team? I thought she would've said Beckham. 'Michael Owen is my favourite player,' she said. I asked why and she said: 'he looks so clean'. That was the answer I got and we didn't go on with that discussion."