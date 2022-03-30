Last updated on .From the section Wales

Grainger praises Ward and Harding's dedication

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has almost a full complement of players to choose from for World Cup qualifiers against France and Kazakhstan.

Only defender Esther Morgan and midfielder Hannah Cain, who are both injured, are unavailable.

Tottenham's Josie Green returns to the squad after missing June's Pinatar Cup matches with injury.

Forwards Helen Ward and Natasha Harding could both win their 100th caps for Wales during this camp.

Watford forward Ward is on 99 caps and Reading's Harding is on 98.

They are poised to join an elite group, with captain Sophie Ingle, coach Loren Dykes and men's players Chris Gunter, Gareth Bale and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey - who completed the feat this week - the only Wales centurions.

"We are in a great position with player availability," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"We are really looking forward to coming into the international window.

"We are a very different team to the start of the qualifying group."

Watch some of the best bit of action from Helen Ward's Wales career

On the potential new members of Wales' 100-cap club, Grainger was keen to point out that both Ward and Harding have long-term futures in her plans, beyond the upcoming landmark appearances.

"Their dedication and their careers for club and country speak for themselves," Grainger said.

"It is a very exclusive club (100 caps) and it is a measure of them as people and their love of their country.

"They are going to get over the line and get 100 caps and then who knows? It wouldn't surprise me if they get to 125 caps, like Jess (Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player).

"We want to recognise them, absolutely."

Wales host France at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli on Friday, 8 April before playing Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, 12 April.

Wales are second in their World Cup qualifying group, with a two-point advantage over third-placed Slovenia.

Finishing second would be enough to secure a play-off berth for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with Wales' women chasing a first major tournament appearance.

"We want to qualify and compete at the World Cup, so we are viewing both these qualifiers as equally important," Grainger said.

"We want to improve on our performance playing France in November. We want to leave everything on the pitch.

"It's a game-by-game basis, our aim is only on qualification and qualifying for tournaments consistently.

"Camp by camp, we feel we are growing our identity. We are where we want to be."

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Rhiannon Roberts, Josie Green, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Chloe Williams, Charlie Estcourt, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Elise Hughes, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Natasha Harding, Ceri Holland, Chloe Bull, Georgia Walters, Morgan Rogers