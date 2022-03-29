Last updated on .From the section Football

England have won five of their six qualifying matches

Folarin Balogun scored twice as England beat Albania to keep alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions scored three times in the space of 14 second-half minutes in Elbasan.

Balogun, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Arsenal, opened the scoring after 47 minutes.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones doubled the lead four minutes later before Balogun secured the points.

England have 16 points from six games, three behind Group G leaders the Czech Republic who have played two games more.

Only the side that finishes top in the six-team group qualifies automatically for the tournament which is due to be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia between 9 June and 2 July 2023.

England, who are second, are away to the Czech Republic next on 3 June before ending their qualification campaign against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia during a hectic month.

"Every game we play is a must win," said Carsley. "Czech Republic was a tough game when we played them in Burnley [a 3-1 win in November] - I just wish we could play them a bit sooner.

"We were always going to put ourselves into that position going into the final four games. We still have to make sure we do things properly.

"We are still chasing."