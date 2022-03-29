Match ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.
Folarin Balogun scored twice as England beat Albania to keep alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.
Lee Carsley's Young Lions scored three times in the space of 14 second-half minutes in Elbasan.
Balogun, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Arsenal, opened the scoring after 47 minutes.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones doubled the lead four minutes later before Balogun secured the points.
England have 16 points from six games, three behind Group G leaders the Czech Republic who have played two games more.
Only the side that finishes top in the six-team group qualifies automatically for the tournament which is due to be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia between 9 June and 2 July 2023.
England, who are second, are away to the Czech Republic next on 3 June before ending their qualification campaign against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia during a hectic month.
"Every game we play is a must win," said Carsley. "Czech Republic was a tough game when we played them in Burnley [a 3-1 win in November] - I just wish we could play them a bit sooner.
"We were always going to put ourselves into that position going into the final four games. We still have to make sure we do things properly.
"We are still chasing."
Line-ups
Albania U21
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 12SimoniSubstituted forPujaat 67'minutes
- 22Marku
- 5Selmani
- 2KalajBooked at 16mins
- 3Mitaj
- 7CaraSubstituted forMehmetllariat 86'minutes
- 21CelhakaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forBebeziqiat 86'minutes
- 14IsmajlgeciSubstituted forSylaat 68'minutes
- 10Dobra
- 19Ndrecka
- 9TuciSubstituted forTociat 14'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Pellumbi
- 8Ruci
- 13Bebeziqi
- 15Toci
- 16Syla
- 17Gjumsi
- 18Mehmetllari
- 23Puja
England U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bursik
- 21LivramentoSubstituted forSpenceat 56'minutes
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 4Colwill
- 16JohnsonBooked at 42mins
- 18Garner
- 17Jones
- 20MaduekeSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 82'minutes
- 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 76'minutes
- 11Gordon
- 9Balogun
Substitutes
- 6Doyle
- 7Elliott
- 8J Ramsey
- 12Spence
- 14Buchanan
- 15Cresswell
- 19Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Rushworth
- 23Lewis-Potter
- Referee:
- Kaspar Sjöberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roy Syla (Albania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Jones (England U21).
Post update
Armando Dobra (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Post update
Sergio Kalaj (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).
Post update
Corner, Albania U21. Conceded by Ben Johnson.
Post update
Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).
Post update
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arber Mehmetllari (Albania U21).
Post update
Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
Post update
Albion Marku (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Bruno Puja.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Klevis Bebeziqi replaces Jurgen Celhaka.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Arber Mehmetllari replaces Tedi Cara.