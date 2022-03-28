Chelsea forward Beth England has been recalled to the England women's squad for 2023 World Cup qualifier fixtures at North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

England, 27, returns in place of club team-mate Fran Kirby.

Kirby, 28, has missed recent Chelsea fixtures and is staying with her club to work on her own training programme.

England face North Macedonia in Skopje on 8 April and Northern Ireland in Belfast on 12 April.

Sarina Wiegman's side will also face Northern Ireland at this summer's European Championships.

In announcing her 24-woman squad, Wiegman said: "I am really looking forward to getting the group back together and hope we can continue our progress as we aim to qualify for the World Cup.

"We will need to be fully focused as I expect both our opponents to give all they can.

"Every time we play, we want to perform to our best and do what is necessary to get a good result. That will be no different for these two important fixtures.

"It is also another opportunity for us to learn more about ourselves for the Euros, particularly against a team we will play in our final group stage match. For now though, we have to think only about these next games, working hard to improve our style of play and performing well to get positive results."

England are top of Group D, having won six games from six so far under Wiegman in attempting to qualify for next year's World Cup, which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

They sit five points ahead of second-placed Austria, with only the group winners qualifying automatically.

More to follow.