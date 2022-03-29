Poland v Sweden

Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2Cash
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 18Bereszynski
- 16Bielik
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 51mins
- 6GóralskiBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKrychowiakat 45'minutes
- 8Moder
- 17Szymanski
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Helik
- 4Kedziora
- 7Buksa
- 10Krychowiak
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Reca
- 14Puchacz
- 19Wieteska
- 21Zurkowski
- 22Grabara
- 23Piatek
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Danielson
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Kulusevski
- 20Olsson
- 13Karlström
- 10Forsberg
- 22Quaison
- 9Isak
Substitutes
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Claesson
- 8Hrgota
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Linde
- 14Helander
- 15Starfelt
- 16Karlsson
- 17Elanga
- 18Sundgren
- 19Svanberg
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Matthew Cash (Poland).
Booking
Piotr Zielinski (Poland) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jakub Moder (Poland).
Post update
Goal! Poland 1, Sweden 0. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jesper Karlström (Sweden) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Second Half
Second Half begins Poland 0, Sweden 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak replaces Jacek Góralski.
Half Time
First Half ends, Poland 0, Sweden 0.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jacek Góralski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jesper Karlström (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacek Góralski (Poland).
Offside, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Jakub Moder is caught offside.
Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).
Post update
Jacek Góralski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.