World Cup Qualifying - European - Path B
PolandPoland1SwedenSweden0

Poland v Sweden

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 16Bielik
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 51mins
  • 6GóralskiBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKrychowiakat 45'minutes
  • 8Moder
  • 17Szymanski
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 7Buksa
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Reca
  • 14Puchacz
  • 19Wieteska
  • 21Zurkowski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Danielson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 20Olsson
  • 13Karlström
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 9Isak

Substitutes

  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 8Hrgota
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Linde
  • 14Helander
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Elanga
  • 18Sundgren
  • 19Svanberg
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Poland).

  3. Booking

    Piotr Zielinski (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Moder (Poland).

  6. Post update

    Goal! Poland 1, Sweden 0. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jesper Karlström (Sweden) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Poland 0, Sweden 0.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak replaces Jacek Góralski.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Poland 0, Sweden 0.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Jacek Góralski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Jesper Karlström (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jacek Góralski (Poland).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Jakub Moder is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).

  20. Post update

    Jacek Góralski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

