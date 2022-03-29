Norway v Armenia

Match ends, Norway 9, Armenia 0.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hansen
- 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 45'minutes
- 21Hanche-OlsenSubstituted forStrandbergat 63'minutes
- 3Ajer
- 17Bjørkan
- 10Ødegaard
- 8BergeSubstituted forAursnesat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18ThorstvedtSubstituted forBerishaat 72'minutes
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forDæhliat 45'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
- 7King
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 4Strandberg
- 5Østigård
- 6Normann
- 12Gregersen
- 13Karlstrøm
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Aursnes
- 19Sørloth
- 20Dæhli
- 23Berisha
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 19Monroy
- 3HaroyanSubstituted forTerteryanat 69'minutes
- 21Mkrtchyan
- 6HovhannisyanBooked at 17mins
- 11Barseghyan
- 17UdoSubstituted forHarutyunyanat 35'minutes
- 8SpertsyanSubstituted forGhazaryanat 35'minutes
- 7BayramyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forAvanesyanat 45'minutes
- 23BichakhchyanSubstituted forNazaryanat 34'minutes
- 18VardanyanSubstituted forHovhannisyanat 21'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nazaryan
- 4Margaryan
- 5Grigoryan
- 9Serobyan
- 10Ghazaryan
- 12Buchnev
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 14Harutyunyan
- 15Terteryan
- 16Avagyan
- 20Avanesyan
- 22Miranyan
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 9, Armenia 0.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 9, Armenia 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.
Booking
Fredrik Aursnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fredrik Aursnes (Norway).
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hovhannes Nazaryan (Armenia).
Julian Ryerson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Goal!
Goal! Norway 8, Armenia 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).
Styopa Mkrtchyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Bjørkan.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 7, Armenia 0. Mats Dæhli (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Veton Berisha.
Fredrik Bjørkan (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Dæhli with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.