International Friendlies
BelgiumBelgium2Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0

Belgium v Burkina Faso

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Sels
  • 3Denayer
  • 24Bornauw
  • 25Van der Heyden
  • 21Foket
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Trossard
  • 18Januzaj
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Faes
  • 5Theate
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 9Vanzeir
  • 12Roef
  • 15Mangala
  • 16Verschaeren
  • 17Origi
  • 19Sambi Lokonga
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Saelemaekers

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 25Yago
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 13Guiebre
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21BayalaBooked at 32mins
  • 28Ouattara

Substitutes

  • 1Balora
  • 2Negawabloua Bazié
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Djiga
  • 7Ouattara
  • 8Badolo
  • 11Bandé
  • 17Ki
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Ouattara
  • 29Noufou Zagré
  • 30Nikiema
Referee:
Dennis Higler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Belgium 2, Burkina Faso 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Adama Guira.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blati Touré.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrille Bayala.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.

  8. Booking

    Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jason Denayer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Sangaré.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  14. Post update

    Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Bertrand Traoré tries a through ball, but Edmond Tapsoba is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  18. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

  20. Post update

    Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

