Belgium v Burkina Faso

First Half ends, Belgium 2, Burkina Faso 0.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Sels
- 3Denayer
- 24Bornauw
- 25Van der Heyden
- 21Foket
- 7Vanaken
- 8Tielemans
- 11Trossard
- 18Januzaj
- 14De Ketelaere
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Faes
- 5Theate
- 6Dendoncker
- 9Vanzeir
- 12Roef
- 15Mangala
- 16Verschaeren
- 17Origi
- 19Sambi Lokonga
- 20Benteke
- 22Saelemaekers
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 25Yago
- 14Dayo
- 12Tapsoba
- 13Guiebre
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21BayalaBooked at 32mins
- 28Ouattara
Substitutes
- 1Balora
- 2Negawabloua Bazié
- 3Traoré
- 5Djiga
- 7Ouattara
- 8Badolo
- 11Bandé
- 17Ki
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Ouattara
- 29Noufou Zagré
- 30Nikiema
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Adama Guira.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blati Touré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrille Bayala.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.
Booking
Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Sangaré.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Burkina Faso. Bertrand Traoré tries a through ball, but Edmond Tapsoba is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Post update
Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.