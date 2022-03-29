Spain v Iceland

Goal! Spain 4, Iceland 0. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 12Guillamón
- 14Laporte
- 18AlbaSubstituted forAlonsoat 59'minutes
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 5Soler
- 19Pino
- 7MorataSubstituted forTorresat 58'minutes
- 21OlmoSubstituted forSarabiaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tenas
- 3García
- 4Torres
- 9Páez
- 10González
- 11Torres
- 13Raya
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 20Carvajal
- 22Sarabia
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rúnarsson
- 2Sampsted
- 5Bjarnason
- 14Grétarsson
- 23Magnússon
- 16ThórdarsonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 59'minutes
- 8Bjarnason
- 15ThrándarsonSubstituted forGunnlaugssonat 59'minutes
- 20Helgason
- 22Bödvarsson
- 11Thorsteinsson
Substitutes
- 3Gunnlaugsson
- 4Barkarson
- 6Leifsson
- 7Jóhannesson
- 9Gudjohnsen
- 10Gudmundsson
- 12Gunnarsson
- 13Jónsson
- 17Baldursson
- 18Sigurdsson
- 19Gudjohnsen
- 21Traustason
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home85%
- Away15%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Sigurdsson replaces Stefán Thórdarson.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson replaces Aron Thrándarson.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Dani Olmo.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Marcos Alonso replaces Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Ferran Torres replaces Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Spain).
Post update
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland).
Post update
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
César Azpilicueta (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.