International Friendlies
SpainSpain4IcelandIceland0

Spain v Iceland

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 12Guillamón
  • 14Laporte
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forAlonsoat 59'minutes
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 5Soler
  • 19Pino
  • 7MorataSubstituted forTorresat 58'minutes
  • 21OlmoSubstituted forSarabiaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tenas
  • 3García
  • 4Torres
  • 9Páez
  • 10González
  • 11Torres
  • 13Raya
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Carvajal
  • 22Sarabia

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 2Sampsted
  • 5Bjarnason
  • 14Grétarsson
  • 23Magnússon
  • 16ThórdarsonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 59'minutes
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 15ThrándarsonSubstituted forGunnlaugssonat 59'minutes
  • 20Helgason
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 11Thorsteinsson

Substitutes

  • 3Gunnlaugsson
  • 4Barkarson
  • 6Leifsson
  • 7Jóhannesson
  • 9Gudjohnsen
  • 10Gudmundsson
  • 12Gunnarsson
  • 13Jónsson
  • 17Baldursson
  • 18Sigurdsson
  • 19Gudjohnsen
  • 21Traustason
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home85%
Away15%
Shots
Home15
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 4, Iceland 0. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Sigurdsson replaces Stefán Thórdarson.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson replaces Aron Thrándarson.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Dani Olmo.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Marcos Alonso replaces Jordi Alba.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Ferran Torres replaces Álvaro Morata.

  7. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Spain).

  11. Post update

    Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  14. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  19. Post update

    Stefán Thórdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

