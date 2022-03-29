Turkey v Italy

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Bayindir
- 15KabakSubstituted forAyhanat 9'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 6Müldür
- 8Toköz
- 10Calhanoglu
- 13Yilmaz
- 17Ünder
- 21Aktürkoglu
- 16Ünal
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 5Özcan
- 7Kutlu
- 9Dursun
- 11Sinik
- 14Antalyali
- 18Erkin
- 19Kökçü
- 20Bozok
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2De Sciglio
- 15Acerbi
- 3Chiellini
- 4Biraghi
- 12Pessina
- 16Cristante
- 8Tonali
- 11ZanioloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forZaccagniat 45'minutes
- 14Scamacca
- 22Raspadori
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 5Locatelli
- 6Sensi
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Belotti
- 10dos Santos Galvão
- 13Emerson
- 17Gollini
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 20Zaccagni
- 23Bastoni
- Referee:
- Enea Jorgji
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).
Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt blocked. Mattia Zaccagni (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Attempt missed. Mert Müldür (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
Post update
Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).
Post update
Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Second Half
Second Half begins Turkey 1, Italy 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Mattia Zaccagni replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Turkey 1, Italy 2.
Booking
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy).