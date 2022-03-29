International Friendlies
TurkeyTurkey1ItalyItaly2

Turkey v Italy

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Bayindir
  • 15KabakSubstituted forAyhanat 9'minutes
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Müldür
  • 8Toköz
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 17Ünder
  • 21Aktürkoglu
  • 16Ünal

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 5Özcan
  • 7Kutlu
  • 9Dursun
  • 11Sinik
  • 14Antalyali
  • 18Erkin
  • 19Kökçü
  • 20Bozok
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Çakir

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 15Acerbi
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Biraghi
  • 12Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 8Tonali
  • 11ZanioloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forZaccagniat 45'minutes
  • 14Scamacca
  • 22Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5Locatelli
  • 6Sensi
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Belotti
  • 10dos Santos Galvão
  • 13Emerson
  • 17Gollini
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Zaccagni
  • 23Bastoni
Referee:
Enea Jorgji

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  2. Post update

    Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).

  4. Post update

    Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattia Zaccagni (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mert Müldür (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).

  11. Post update

    Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).

  13. Post update

    Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Turkey 1, Italy 2.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Mattia Zaccagni replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Turkey 1, Italy 2.

  19. Booking

    Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy).

