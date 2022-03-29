Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate

Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England
England boss Gareth Southgate has called the booing of defender Harry Maguire in their 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast "an absolute joke".

Some fans jeered as the Manchester United captain's name was read out over the tannoy before kick-off at Wembley.

Maguire has endured a difficult season with his club but has been a mainstay in Southgate's team that reached the World Cup semi-finals and Euros final.

"The reception was a joke, an absolute joke," said Southgate.

Some supporters also booed Maguire's first touch as England claimed a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings.

It was Maguire's 42nd appearance for his country and Southgate said the treatment of the 29-year-old was unacceptable.

"I don't know how it benefits anybody. We're either all in it together or we're not," he added.

"I imagine if you asked a few of them why they did it they probably wouldn't even be able to answer. It's mob mentality. One end of the ground you have a hardcore group trying to get his name sung, it wasn't everybody.

"Players will look at that and think that could be me. It makes players not want to come. It has happened in the past with John Barnes."

Southgate says England will need their more experienced players when they head to Qatar, looking to improve on the semi-final exit four years ago.

The Three Lions boss added: "We need him to do well. We aren't going to win a World Cup with a load of players with three or four caps. That's never happened in the history of the game."

'Harry has been unbelievable for this country'

Speaking to Sky Sports about Maguire, Southgate said: "The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal, I don't get it.

"He's in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you've played at the level he has for us - and put the performances in he has - it should be total commitment behind him. I don't get it at all.

"His performance was pretty faultless really. He stepped out from the back really well for the first goal, was involved in the second one too. The team are totally united. We recognise everyone has difficult moments, but he's a top player and he will come through it.

"They are real England fans and some are influenced by whatever - social media or players that played previously who are influencing opinion. The club situation is obviously very difficult, but he's in an England shirt.

"I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it's never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team."

Jack Grealish also pointed out Maguire's part in England's first two goals as he called the booing "ridiculous".

"Harry has been unbelievable for this country - the World Cup, the Euros, he has been brilliant," said the Manchester City player.

"Our first two goals, the first one comes from him driving with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit. Not every centre-back has those qualities."

  • Comment posted by The Golden Pirate, at 22:56 29 Mar

    All that matters is that he performs for England and he pretty much always has, however that doesn't matter any more to short sighted so called 'football fans' who know nothing about the game and think they're playing on a console in their bedrooms.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:03 29 Mar

      AJ replied:
      Spot on! 👏 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by mickydmanc, at 22:56 29 Mar

    as a man city fan for over 50yrs i love seeing Harry M screw up for man u, but when he plays for England I am 100% behind him. Love and support your country

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, at 23:07 29 Mar

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      thats just wrong. who knows what this disgraceful booing to his mental health. all of england is behind u maguire. we love you

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Emma, at 22:52 29 Mar

    The fact that Southgate openly admits that some players don't get picked because of their poor club form, yet he continues to select Maguire for England despite his abysmal club form is the real joke.

    • Reply posted by pabrtt, at 22:54 29 Mar

      pabrtt replied:
      He plays well for England.

  • Comment posted by Janner, at 22:56 29 Mar

    For England I rate him. For United I don't and that's OK as I don't support a PL team.

  • Comment posted by mse12479, at 22:52 29 Mar

    England fans are entitled to voice their opinion. His form has been horrendous, and absolutely unworthy of a call-up to the national team. The boos may actually have been directed at Southgate himself, due to the spineless decision to select him in the first place, rather than deservedly leave him out.

    • Reply posted by Chris Alexander, at 23:57 29 Mar

      Chris Alexander replied:
      Yeah what a terrible job he's doing . Euro Final and world cup qualification. He's rubbish bring back big Sam . It's what you so called Supporters deserve. 🤣

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, at 22:54 29 Mar

    Totally agree with Southgate. Too many ‘fans’ following the media like sheep.

  • Comment posted by Bruno, at 23:04 29 Mar

    I’m a Utd fan and think Maguire represents a lot of what is wrong with our club. Slow, uncoordinated, lazy and complacent. I don’t want to see him in a Utd shirt let alone England.

    • Reply posted by OK27, at 23:47 29 Mar

      OK27 replied:
      I totally agree.
      Wait until he scores a few own goals for England and see what people say.

  • Comment posted by pablo, at 23:20 29 Mar

    The whole English fanbase is tribal and childish and its in the PL too. Toxicity at its worst and these comments sections fuel it even more. For every decent comment you'll get 20 moronic ones. Everybody can see it.

  • Comment posted by sean, at 23:03 29 Mar

    They should be booing Southgate

    • Reply posted by Celts, at 23:33 29 Mar

      Celts replied:
      Lol at this comment getting thumbs up, when all the other top rated comments are saying things like "if you're an England fan, get behind them and support the team".

      So it's ok to boo one person, but not another according to the jurors of the comments section......

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , at 22:56 29 Mar

    What utter morons

  • Comment posted by The Rickest Rick, at 23:18 29 Mar

    If he’d shown a little more humility since leaving Leicester it may not have happened. His holiday antics a few years back alienated him from the average fan.

  • Comment posted by CJS, at 23:08 29 Mar

    Well on the basis of form, Maguire is in awful form. How Southgate can retain credibility for picking him is beyond me. I get it, Maguire actually plays well in an England shirt. But earning your caps shouldn't be a divine right no matter your club form. This was a great chance to put a player in who deserved a chance on recent form. Not just because he plays well for England.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, at 23:17 29 Mar

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Good lord. You must be the brains of the operation. And by 'operation', I mean 'refuse truck'.

  • Comment posted by PompeyBud, at 22:59 29 Mar

    I agree, you dont have to like him but his performances for England have been good and booing him is just daft.

  • Comment posted by The Golden Pirate, at 22:52 29 Mar

    True England fans don't boo England players, but unfortunately the society of today breeds cowards who have no standards whatsoever, especially the keyboard warriors who say what they want but wouldn't to your face, or Harry Maguire's either for that matter.

    • Reply posted by Jonnoc1010, at 23:23 29 Mar

      Jonnoc1010 replied:
      Agree with the sentiment but the society of yesteryear threw bananas at John Barnes…there always seems to be a certain element of society that is pathetic.

  • Comment posted by The Golden Pirate, at 22:49 29 Mar

    As a Man City fan, I think he's been great for England. Too much pressure at United, surprisingly more than England but that has to do with the man management of Southgate et al.

  • Comment posted by You, at 23:22 29 Mar

    No Gareth.
    The joke is on you.

    Only the blindest muppet in World football can make Harry Maguire the undroppable in the England team.

    Is it because he is a Freemason?

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 00:04

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Maguire did not play against Switzerland so he is not undroppable

  • Comment posted by vicboy, at 22:55 29 Mar

    One of the most over-rated in English football. But Soutgate will stick with him and then he will, eventually, make a critical mistake that will cost England very dear.

    Rare for the money-driven Premier League to contain a player not there on merit, but Maguire is certainly in that category.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, at 23:04 29 Mar

      Its only a game replied:
      Whether he is over-rated or not you can bet your last English £ that you will be one of the first to cheer when he scores a goal in an England shirt . Lord knows how you will react when Eng win the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, at 23:40 29 Mar

    I’m not condoning the booing but Maguire is not performing adequately at club level to be on an England shirt. His club performances have been pathetic. Fans will feel others deserve a chance and voicing their opinion. Maguire is not the best full/back in England. Southgate knows this yet plays Maguire. Nonsense all round - fan behaviour and managerial selection.

  • Comment posted by john570, at 22:55 29 Mar

    Southgate can have his opinion.
    The fans have their right to theirs.
    Just how it is --- honeymoon over?

    • Reply posted by Whistlin Bob, at 23:07 29 Mar

      Whistlin Bob replied:
      True, but at the point you start booing your own players, you're no longer a fan or a supporter, you're just a noisy audience. No-one ever played better because their own fans were booing them.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, at 22:54 29 Mar

    Sorry, but fans are entitled to boo players they think are not up to it, trouble is if you boo a white guy thats ok, boo BME though and are you racist?

