Match ends, France 5, South Africa 0.
France extended their winning run to seven matches as they thrashed South Africa in a friendly in Lille.
Kylian Mbappe brilliantly curled the ball into the top corner for the first goal and Olivier Giroud added a second with a low shot after good footwork.
Lucas Digne and Mbappe both hit the crossbar before Mbappe converted a penalty after he had been fouled.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored a fourth from Paul Pogba's header with Matteo Guendouzi netting a fifth late on.
South Africa, who have not qualified for the 2022 World Cup, ended the match with 10 men. Khuliso Mudau was sent off with six minutes remaining after a video assistant referee check showed he had fouled Aston Villa defender Digne.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker Giroud, 35, is now on 48 goals for France from 112 matches, only three short of Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals from 123 games.
France won the World Cup for a second time in 2018 and have only been beaten once in 20 matches - in the last 16 of last summer's Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to Switzerland.
Didier Deschamps' side remained unbeaten throughout their World Cup qualifying group as they secured their place in Qatar and are currently third in Fifa's world rankings - behind Belgium and Brazil.
In their current winning run they have also beaten Finland twice, Belgium, Spain, Kazakhstan and Ivory Coast.
Mbappe has been instrumental in that run and has now scored nine times in his past five internationals.
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Maignan
- 2Saliba
- 4VaraneSubstituted forKoundéat 80'minutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 15ClaussSubstituted forNkunkuat 88'minutes
- 13KantéSubstituted forBen Yedderat 65'minutes
- 14RabiotBooked at 67minsSubstituted forGuendouziat 80'minutes
- 18Digne
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forDiabyat 65'minutes
- 10Mbappé
- 9GiroudSubstituted forPogbaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 5Koundé
- 6Pogba
- 8Tchouaméni
- 11Coman
- 12Nkunku
- 17Guendouzi
- 19Ben Yedder
- 20Diaby
- 21Hernández
- 22Hernández
- 23Areola
South Africa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Williams
- 2MobbieSubstituted forShanduat 80'minutes
- 5XuluBooked at 74mins
- 13Sibisi
- 7Lakay
- 4MokoenaSubstituted forMoseleat 45'minutes
- 14Mvala
- 6MonareBooked at 66mins
- 18LakaySubstituted forMudauat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8FosterSubstituted forMakgopaat 72'minutes
- 12HlongwaneSubstituted forDollyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3De Reuck
- 9Makgopa
- 10Dolly
- 11Mosele
- 15Mcaba
- 16Mothwa
- 17Letsoalo
- 19Brooks
- 20Mudau
- 21Mashego
- 22Bvuma
- 23Shandu
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 5, South Africa 0.
Goal!
Goal! France 5, South Africa 0. Mattéo Guendouzi (France) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Moussa Diaby (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Evidence Makgopa (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Jonathan Clauss.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattéo Guendouzi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Khuliso Mudau (South Africa).
Post update
Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Khuliso Mudau (South Africa).
Goal!
Goal! France 4, South Africa 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Nkosinathi Sibisi.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Bandile Shandu replaces Nyiko Mobbie.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jules Koundé replaces Raphaël Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Mattéo Guendouzi replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thabang Monare (South Africa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lyle Lakay following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Post update
Evidence Makgopa (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.