Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Erin Cuthbert (right) has scored 18 goals in 48 Scotland appearances

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert has returned to the Scotland squad for the Women's World Cup qualifier against Spain at Hampden on 12 April.

Cuthbert missed the Pinatar Cup matches with Wales, Slovakia and Hungary in February through injury.

Hibernian defender Leah Eddie is also included in the 23-strong squad.

The Scots are second in Group B after five games, five points behind a Spanish team with a perfect record so far.

Scotland finished fifth in the Pinatar Cup after debutant goalkeeper Eartha Cumings secured a penalty shootout win against Hungary.

Lana Clelland, Abi Harrison and Martha Thomas, who all scored for Pedro Martinez Losa's side in Spain, retain their places, along with Cumings and influential midfielder Caroline Weir.

Captain Rachel Corsie also features along with experienced defender Jen Beattie.

"It's been difficult to make decisions," said Spaniard Martinez Losa of finalising his squad."That's what we want.

"We need to try to prepare to win the game in front of our crowd. If Spain win the game, they can qualify directly. Every point for us is key."

Scotland were due to visit Ukraine, who are fourth with a game in hand, before taking on Spain but the first match of the double-header has been rescheduled for 24 June following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"At some points there are things more important than a game of football," said Martinez Losa. "We show our solidarity with Ukraine and hopefully the conflict can be sorted.

"Hopefully, we can play in the date has been rescheduled and that would mean that situation has been sorted out. It would be a good sign."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander (Glasgow City), Cumings (Charlton), Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Beattie (Arsenal), Clark (Glasgow City), Corsie (Aston Villa), Docherty (Rangers), Eddie (Hibernian), Howard (Leicester).

Midfielders: Arthur (Aston Villa), Evans (West Ham), Graham (Everton), Kerr (Rangers), Murray (Birmingham), Weir (Man City).

Forwards: Arnot (Rangers), Clelland (Sassuolo), Cuthbert (Chelsea), Emslie (Everton), Grimshaw (Milan), Harrison (Bristol City), Ross (Rangers), Thomas (Manchester United).