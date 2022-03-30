Prospect of reintroducing five substitutions in Premier League to be discussed at meeting

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Substitute Nicolas Pepe replaces Bukayo Saka for Arsenal
Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow five substitutions in a match for the 2020-21 season

The prospect of five substitutes being allowed in Premier League matches is likely to move closer on Thursday.

It is due to be one of the significant topics for discussion at the shareholder meeting of all 20 clubs.

It is thought a formal vote on the matter is unlikely but in debating the topic the clubs are signalling it is something they are willing to consider.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, controversially, the Premier League became the only major competition to ditch the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season because some objected that it gave the clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

A succession of managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, spoke out against the decision.

The Liverpool and Manchester City managers both said the decision was partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.

In October, football law makers the International Football Association Board (Ifab) recommended that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

While nothing changed for the 2021-22 campaign - even though five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches - it is now viewed as likely that clubs will accept five substitutes at the Premier League's annual general meeting at the end of the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by nnn, today at 13:24

    lets get back o 2 subs only and no diving

  • Comment posted by Ascotmike, today at 13:23

    Four subs allowed but a maximum of 3 outfield players

  • Comment posted by Billog, today at 13:23

    How about not allowing team talks when a player goes down mysteriously injured in the 2nd half just allow a water carrier on, that would save at least 10 mins per match!

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 13:23

    If the reason for the increase in sub numbers is the 'compressed season', it’s probably acceptable. Unfortunately, once the change is in place, it will, almost certainly, remain.
    This hys has given a lot of very good reasons why it shouldn't happen. If the regulations are to be altered, part of the wording should be; for the season 2022/3 only.

  • Comment posted by 40bob, today at 13:21

    2 subs would be better plus an I injury sub. Medals are given out far too easily. one player could make the required 10 appearances but only play 20 minutes. if 5 subs are used the minimum game requirement should go up to 20

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 13:19

    5 subs works in the cup so why not the league? All other leagues have this except ours so we are at a disadvantage. Would be good to see subs being introduced without the need to stop the game, let the 4th official manage it. Would help eliminate the time wasting tactics employed by many if not all clubs. Matches should be as close to 90 minutes as possible.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 13:19

    Absolutely rubbish.
    1 sub
    No 2
    No 3
    Let’s now have five

    Soon
    Let’s change the entire team.

    Americanisation of our sport

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 13:21

      goonerjake replied:
      Now 2
      Now 3
      Typo’s

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 13:18

    How about some REALLY radical ideas for soccer?
    NO substitutes.
    NO video match officials.
    The match officials are always right.
    The official timekeeper is the referee.
    Radical but worth looking into!!!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:17

    Surely added time needs to be scrapped, it's not that hard to stop a clock is it? Put a hooter or something at the 45/90 minute mark so the game can end.
    It stops ridiculous amounts of added time then

  • Comment posted by Neil Kearns, today at 13:15

    Bring it back but add two minutes to the time of the game per sub regardless of how long they take to change frankly the bringing on of players in the last couple of minutes of a game is a mockery , or no subs in the final ten minutes just stop the current farce

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 13:14

    Let's clubs like arsenal abuse system even more asking for postponing games as they don't have enough subs

  • Comment posted by Hammer66, today at 13:14

    This is an absolute NO for me ... gives yet another unfair advantage to the top clubs with their £500m subs benches.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 13:13

    Expect personal injury claims by assistant referees for constantly operating the digital display board.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 13:12

    Stop taking the knee whilst we're at changing rules, it's run its course and made no difference anyway its just box ticking for political correctness

  • Comment posted by Idunno, today at 13:12

    Man utd would recommend 11 substitutions

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 13:11

    Put the referee and 4th official in direct contact and don't stop the game for substitutions just allow them to happen. The player comes off at the half-way line and the 4th official lets them on and tells the referee what's happened

  • Comment posted by Allo1, today at 13:10

    If subs are used in injury time to slow the game and waste time, tell the clubs that an extra 1 minute will be added to the time for every player used. So if the ref gives 3 mins and the teams throw 1 sub on, injury time become 5 mins.

    • Reply posted by Hammer66, today at 13:23

      Hammer66 replied:
      Its long overdue that the clock is stopped for every substitution, injury and VAR referral ... the 4th official doesn't do much during the game, let them control the time-keeping and blow the half-time & final whistle from the side-line. Referee can just say stop/start the clock over his microphone. Simple solution, easily implemented.

  • Comment posted by Wozza, today at 13:10

    Liverpool want to play Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz AND Minamino each match? Surprise!

  • Comment posted by Missinginstereo, today at 13:10

    So you get 5 subs, VAR and soon you'll have mandatory water breaks. You'll have quarters within the next 10 years. Enjoy your 4hr footy matches. The yanks are gutting the league.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 13:18

      twinprime replied:
      I see you have that common HYS inferiority complex in regard to the Yanks.

      You might want to explain why Premier castoffs tend to physically struggle in the MLS.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 13:08

    The pace of the game is nothing to do with substitutes it's players who routinely fall to the ground clutching some part of their anatomy in such a manner that suggests they may need it amputated at the very least. Then after the ref has been conned into stopping the game the application of some water is enough to make the agony go away. These people should immediately be substituted end of story.

    • Reply posted by Hammer66, today at 13:24

      Hammer66 replied:
      Its long overdue that the clock is stopped for every substitution, injury and VAR referral ... easy way to put an instant stop to all the time-wasting.

