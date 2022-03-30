Harry Maguire: England's defence of Manchester United captain a 'line in the sand moment'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments108

‘It’s ridiculous’ – Southgate and Grealish on England fans booing Maguire

England's players and management have always presented a fierce united front under the leadership of Gareth Southgate in times of success and they did so again in condemnation of the jeering of Harry Maguire.

The usual caveats must apply - it was a minority of England supporters who twice booed the announcement of the Manchester United captain's name before the 3-0 Wembley win against Ivory Coast and again when the ball was played back to him at the kick-off.

It was, however, a significant number and the reaction to the 29-year-old was audible enough to make it feel very uncomfortable inside Wembley.

Southgate's response was that Maguire's treatment was "an absolute joke" and such was the anger inside the England camp at the booing of a player seen as key to their runs to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final that it crossed the divide between old club rivalries.

It is rare for an England manager to criticise the side's own fans in such terms but Southgate has never dodged difficult questions during his time in charge.

He was in no mood to soft pedal and it was another sign of Southgate's strength in his position and his determination to protect the unity he has built so carefully in his England squad.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was one of the first to react on social media, his response mixing anger with what appeared to be total disbelief as he asked: "What have we become?"

There was a period when England's squad had a divide between Liverpool and Manchester United players - not now. Henderson and Maguire may be fierce rivals at club level but they are very much together with England.

England captain Harry Kane said that after the team had "worked hard to rebuild our connection with England fans in the last few years" the booing was "just not right."

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, meanwhile, described the incidents as a "total embarrassment" and "absolute nonsense."

It is the sign of the credit England's players have in the bank with the majority of supporters that they felt able to speak out so openly about how hurt they were at the popular Maguire's treatment and criticise a section of their own support so vehemently.

It felt like a line being drawn in the sand.

Harry Maguire celebrates with Tyrone Mings
Maguire is a popular figure in the England camp

Southgate and his squad also very obviously feel the majority of more measured England fans will sympathise and agree with their views and support Maguire.

There can be no escape from the fact Maguire has been having a very poor season at Manchester United but he is not alone there - team-mate Marcus Rashford was dropped from the England squad as a result of his decline. The defender even felt the rough end of the Old Trafford crowd's tongue in the recent Champions League last-16 loss to Atletico Madrid.

And he is not the first England player to be turned on by his own fans, John Barnes being a well-chronicled target in the past.

Southgate has been prepared to criticise England's fans in the past, as he did in November 2019 when a section of the Wembley crowd jeered the introduction of substitute Joe Gomez during the 7-0 win against Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Liverpool defender Gomez was the innocent party in a bust-up involving England team-mate Raheem Sterling at St George's Park, an incident that resulted in the Manchester City forward being dropped from the squad as a disciplinary measure.

Southgate said after the game: "I am hugely disappointed for Joe. Joe had done nothing wrong. No England player should ever be booed when they are wearing the shirt."

The reaction from England's players to Tuesday's jeers carried extra weight because even if Maguire's performances at United have been sub-standard - and they have - he has been one of Southgate's most reliable and trusted players.

Was it simply a partisan anti-Manchester United response to Maguire's struggles at club level? Would Rashford have received the same treatment had he been included in the squad and played?

It should also be noted that many England supporters then made it their business to get behind Maguire but in the eyes of Southgate and his players, certainly those who spoke out so publicly, the damage was done.

Southgate's England have made the national team popular with the public again after a number of years when the circus surrounding the so-called 'golden generation' meant many had fallen out of love with them.

There has also been the fostering of a far more media-friendly relationship, although no-one should delude themselves: this relationship is always shaped by results and England's have been largely very satisfactory under Southgate.

It has been a happy and mutually beneficial relationship between England's players and fans but that has not stopped the side taking on some of their own very publicly and in unflattering terms here.

Maguire felt the total support of those inside England's camp if not some of those inside Wembley and it was a moment of significance that it was not allowed to pass without such a public, condemnatory response.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by PCorker, today at 11:27

    I'm torn on this. Much like Pickford, Maguire has always played well in an England shirt (sending off game apart). He was selected in UEFAs team of the tournament for the Euros and seems to have a big game mentality at international level.
    Unfortunately Southgate consistently sites players club form as a reason he does/doesn't pick players - its an inconsistency that understandable annoys people.

    • Reply posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 11:43

      Not a Shill Plant or Stooge replied:
      It isn't inconsistency because within what you say there are many case by case/player by player/position by position considerations to take account of as well within each decision.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 11:23

    It's pathetic to boo Maguire. Southgate picked him and played him and Maquire had a decent game. A small number of individuals with little minds booing because they don't like someone is something you see in a school playground between 6 year old. Some people need to grow up.

  • Comment posted by WonderBeard, today at 11:10

    If you buy a ticket and go to a game only to boo at a player of the team you're supporting, you need to take a good, long look in the mirror and start thinking about making some life decisions.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:16

      Pat Pending replied:
      It happens all the time in the Premier. Teams get booed off if they play badly. Maguire got booed because hes a poor player. Get over it.

  • Comment posted by Kloppite, today at 11:10

    I was led to believe that the England squad were chosen on merit and form !
    As Maguire recently shown none of these qualities then obviously the chance should have been given to someone who has !!!

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:17

      Pat Pending replied:
      Absolutely!

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 10:55

    Harry (don’t you know who I am) Maguire maybe a decent footballer but Southgate should have dropped him after his Greek holiday farce. Not a good role model.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:03

      Pat Pending replied:
      Not only that, he's not a good player. He is out of form. Southgate dropped rashford for being our of form. Smacks of favouritism.

  • Comment posted by Flecky, today at 11:15

    he is a poor player, out of form and not worth a place in either united or england currently. blind faith in someone does not help the team

    • Reply posted by jer, today at 11:28

      jer replied:
      But he has played well for England.

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 11:14

    The people that are booing him don't know who he is 😂

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 10:52

    It is an absolute joke.
    Don't forget Harry Maguire is one of only 2 players along with captain Harry Kane who was able to hold it together properly & score from the spot in their real big moment in the final of the Euros. Evidence that he has the mentality for the big occasion big moment. He, like Pickford, performs well for England.

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 11:06

      chelsealabrador replied:
      Agreed. Maguire is quality. Unfortunately he is playing in a Man Utd side that is doing little for his confidence. He'd still be in my strongest England XI although I would hope to see his club form improve in the run up to the WC. As for the booing. Wembley crowds have a history of being unkind to Man Utd players. Often, football fans aren't the brightest.

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 11:43

    Gareth doesn't want us to give Harry hurty feelings - right enough. Not so worried about Qatar’s human rights though Gareth, so I don't know what to think.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 11:36

    Fans are entitled to express their opinions while Southgate is entitled to defend the players he picks. What makes this situation awkward is that Southgate professes to pick on club form, which Maguire is obviously lacking at present, so Southgate doesn't really have a strong case to criticise the fans discontent.

    • Reply posted by ChrisA, today at 11:41

      ChrisA replied:
      I don't think Southgate does pick on club form. If anything, it's the exact opposite. He sticks by those that've severed him well for England, like Maguire and Pickford, despite their club form.

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 11:07

    No matter in which field of work, if you are doing a bad job at work, you get told off.

    If you consistently playing badly all year long and still get selected over your deserving peers, what do you expect? Flowers and balloons?

    'But plays for England' is a poor argument cos in all likelihood someone else is waiting to do it better.

    • Reply posted by Cobi Robinson , today at 11:39

      Cobi Robinson replied:
      Better than team of the tournament in the last tournament? Must be prime John Terry who he's keeping out then

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 11:41

    Part of the problem is Southgates double standards. The last two games were ideal to play other “form” players in that position. When a player is struggling for his club, I don’t see it as an ideal situation to play for his country.
    Most fans are not thick.

  • Comment posted by Theme from Gutbuster, today at 11:40

    The only reason Maguire looks good in an England shirt is the quality of opposition is much poorer. As soon as they come up against equivalent standard players, Maguire is left wanting, as most Man U fans can testify

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:05

    Wow, really worthy of 2 x HYSs? Did England lose/concede? did Maguire actually cost us the game?

    Please give it a rest

  • Comment posted by SteveJay57, today at 11:04

    Moronic trolls, not football fans.

  • Comment posted by dixiedean, today at 11:48

    They should take home internationals away from Wembley. The Wembley regulars are well known to include a fair number of morons. Been the same for years.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:37

    Blindingly obvious vast majority of those booing and making similar comments on these HYSs are supporters of teams other than Manchester Utd.

    Now, I don't give two hoots for Man Utd or any club side. All I'm interested in is England doing well and they are. Maguire regardless of club form plays well for England so that'll do for me.

    A glance at any HYS shows the utter contempt fans exhibit.

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 11:46

      The Arkles replied:
      So you were asleep when Maguire has been booed numerous times by Man Utd fans, they booed him when he was substituted at OT and booed him at the Etihad after the drubbing City gave them.
      So you think its okay for man u fans to boo him but not England fans?

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 11:12

    Come back to Bramall Lane Harry we still love you.
    Some of the comments trolling him are infantile and totally mis-informed.
    A more genuine, hard working lad you will never find. He stands strong when others around him falter. He broke into Sheff United's team as a young raw teenager and led the back line of the defence like a trojan when there was no-one else. A true pro and role model. UTB

  • Comment posted by denis, today at 11:06

    Its ok for United fans to boo him at club level for a string of poor performances, but never at national level. They should be right behind him when playing for England as he has been a consistent performer there. He needs to be relieved of the captaincy at club level, so there is less pressure on him. He will come right in time.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 11:00

    No worries, Maguire won’t see the line.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport