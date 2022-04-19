Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 8Todd
  • 15McGrory
  • 6Cochrane
  • 10Connelly
  • 19Cameron
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 9Roy
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 30Cowie

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Doran
  • 17Chalmers
  • 20Hardy

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 9Mckay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Walsh
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock34196947252263
2Arbroath341614450262462
3Inverness CT341412847321554
4Partick Thistle341310114437749
5Raith Rovers341113104143-246
6Hamilton341012123847-942
7Morton34913123643-740
8Dunfermline34714133550-1535
9Ayr34811153550-1535
10Queen of Sth3469193151-2027
View full Scottish Championship table

