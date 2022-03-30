Paul Ince: Interim boss hints at Reading stay

Paul Ince has hinted he is keen to extend his time in charge at Reading.

Former England captain Ince, 54, was appointed interim manager in February with the Royals facing a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship

"Whether the club stays up or goes down, it's still a conversation we'll have because it's a fantastic place to be," he told BBC South Today.

Reading travel to fellow strugglers Barnsley on Saturday and are five points above the bottom three.

They have eight games to play in the Championship season and since Ince took charge of first-team affairs alongside Alex Rae and Michael Gilkes, Reading have won two, drawn one and lost three.

But a draw at Bournemouth followed by a home win against Blackburn have put more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone and by Ince's admission, boosted morale around the club.

"There's a lot of togetherness among the players and staff and that's important at this stage of the season, especially when you see where we are as a team," he said.

"We try and do as much as we can, but ultimately it's down to the players to put in that work and show the fight to stay in the league."

While Ince refuses to look beyond the immediate challenge of Saturday's trip to Oakwell with Barnsley just a place below them, he is interested in the prospect of a longer-term stay with Reading.

"Ultimately, my job was to come here and keep the club up, which is a tough task in itself," he said having returned to full-time management for the first time in nearly eight years.

"If we can achieve that, then we will sit down and go from there.

"I know it's been tough and it's been draining at times at this club recently, but we just need the whole place, supporters and staff, to push us along in the weeks ahead and hopefully get us over the line."