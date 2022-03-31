Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Manager Matt Gray (left) and chairman Bruce Elliott are bidding to win the EFL Trophy when Sutton face Rotherham at Wembley

Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliott says he is "still pinching himself" ahead of the club's first visit to Wembley in more than 40 years.

The League Two side face Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy final at England's national stadium on Sunday.

The south London side won a dramatic penalty shootout at League One Wigan to reach the final.

Elliott described the season as "like clinging on a train ride going faster and faster".

Sutton sit 10th in League Two, only two points off the play-off places with seven games left. They will start as underdogs against League One Rotherham, just as they were against Wigan.

Elliott believes it will be a monumental occasion for the club, whose last appearance at Wembley saw them lose 1-0 to Bishop's Stortford in the 1981 FA Trophy final. They were also twice beaten finalists in the FA Amateur Cup in the 1960s.

"It's something that I'm sure every supporter is waiting for and many have waited many years for and never seen the club at Wembley before," he told BBC Radio London.

"It's a hugely exciting time for everyone connected with the club."

Sutton have enjoyed almost unprecedented success in the last few seasons.

The club were promoted to the National League for the 2016-17 season and embarked on a remarkable run to the last 16 of the FA Cup that year, losing to eventual winners Arsenal.

The televised match was somewhat overshadowed by the "piegate" scandal, as substitute goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was seen eating a pastry on the sidelines after a betting company offered 8-1 odds against him eating a pie during the game.

'Who doesn't want to play in a cup final?'

The Us won the league with a game to spare last season, winning promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history.

Work to ensure the club met Football League standards included replacing the 3G pitch with a hybrid grass playing surface and constructing a new stand at Gander Green Lane.

Some players' contracts also needed to be upgraded to pay them as full-time professionals, according to Elliott.

Sunday's final will be the biggest match in many of the players' careers but defender Ben Goodliffe says they will approach it without fear.

"Who doesn't want to play in a cup final? It's a competition we want to win," the 22-year-old said.

"It'll be a great occasion for us players, our families and friends to see us all play at Wembley.

"If we can pick up a good result on a big stage like that, I think it'll be a great achievement for the club."

Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis scored in the penalty shootout against Wigan in the semi-final

Sutton's route to the final saw them qualify with a 100% record from a group that included Portsmouth, AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace U21s.

A penalty-shootout victory against Stevenage followed before wins against Colchester and Harrogate to reach the semi-finals.

The Wembley dream was realised with a dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout at the DW Stadium, with goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis the hero - saving two penalties and scoring one.

The final will take on added significance for assistant manager Jason Goodliffe as he hopes to see his son, Ben, take home a winners' medal.

"I got to two major finals; the FA Trophy final at Villa Park and the National League play-off final [then called the Conference] in 2005, which was played at Stoke," he said.

"I got to two finals and didn't play at Wembley so to actually get there in this capacity is unbelievable for me and my family.

"We're all looking forward to it. Ben's done very well this year, as have the rest of the boys.

"They deserve to be walking out at Wembley and playing on Sunday."

The 2021-22 EFL Trophy final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 3 April at 15:00 BST.